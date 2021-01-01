Love Fall Y'all Librarian Leopard Pumpkin Thanksgiving T-shirt for Teacher, Education, Kindergarten Teacher, High School Teacher, Pre-K Teacher, Elementary Teacher, Preschool teacher, Learning, Student, Teacher's Day, Jobs, School, Librarian A great gift for Thanksgiving Day, Happy Thanksgiving, Fall Season, Hello Autumn, Pumpkin Season, Turkey Day. Thanksgiving gift, Thanksgiving shirt, grateful thankful blessed gift. Awesome gift for birthday, turkey day, christmas or halloween. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem