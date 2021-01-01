Find the Love Buffalo Check Throw Blanket at Michaels. With a fun seasonal yet sentimental design, this lovely throw blanket is an excellent accent piece for your home this Valentine's Day season. Its plush material provides great color definition and quality. With a fun seasonal yet sentimental design, this lovely throw blanket is an excellent accent piece for your home this Valentine's Day season. Its plush material provides great color definition and quality. Machine wash separately in cold water on a delicate cycle. Do not bleach. Tumble dry on low heat. Do not iron or press with heat, do not dry clean Details: Gray 50" x 60" Polyester Machine wash separately | Love Buffalo Check Throw Blanket By Designs Direct | Michaels®