Love Blooms 32-Pc Porcelain Dinnerware Set, Service For 8

Bring stylish sophistication and a touch of whimsy to your table setting with this Fitz and Floyd 32-Piece Love Blooms Dinnerware Set. Crisp white porcelain dinnerware is accented by a simple yet intriguing, crisscrossing line design that runs around the rims of each piece, with a depiction of a single floral bloom on the salad plate. 32-piece set, service for 8, includes 8 each of: 10-1/2 inch dinner plate, 7-1/2 inch salad plate, 7-inch bowl with a 22-fluid ounce capacity, and 12-fluid ounce mug, measuring 4 inches tall with a 3-1/2 inch diameter. Hand-wash with warm water and a mild detergent; rinse and dry immediately.