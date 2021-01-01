SHANY Love at First Swatch Liquid Eyeshadow Set - 8-piece Long-Lasting Cream Metallic, Shimmer and Glitter Eye Shadow Makeup Kit

The SHANY Love at First Swatch Liquid Eyeshadow Set is an 8-piece makeup kit with a lightweight and long-wearing formula. Immediately fall in love with these eyeshadows, each containing sparkling pigments that easily blend with your favorite eyeshadow brush or clean fingers. These pearly and glittery shades each come with a doe-foot applicator for the best precision when applying, as well as have minimal or no fall out under your eyes. Each beautifully pigmented shade was inspired by the stages of love: Swipe Right (burnt copper), Blind Date (gunmetal gray), Chemistry (stone gray), First Kiss (copper with gold flecks), Dating Bliss (orchid pink), Diamond Ring (silvery white), Wedding Toast (champagne), and Honeymoon (white sparkle). The bottles of each liquid cream eye shadow measures at 3.5 in., which allows for portability and easy traveling. Simply wear these metallic shades alone or add some sparkle on top of your existing eye look. These vibrant liquid eyeshadows dry down once applied for all day wear. Easily remove with the SHANY eye makeup remover. These pigmented cream shadows were designed by beauty professionals in the USA.