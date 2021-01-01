'Love' Acrylic Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

If a room is feeling a little tired, why not try mixing up the wall hangings? Adding a fresh touch of wall art, like this piece, for example, is a great way to liven up any stuffy study or bland bedroom. Showcasing a print of an acrylic painting, this piece features a pair of lips with the word "love" between. Perfect for a bright touch thanks to its bold colors, this piece is printed in the USA on artist-grade canvas and wrapped in a gallery style. Wall mounting hardware is included, so this set arrives ready to hang. Size: 12" H x 12" W