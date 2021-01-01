Louvered Deck Light by Hinkley - Color: Metallics - Finish: Bronze - (1594MZ-LL)

The Louvered Deck Light from Hinkley Lighting features 1 X 12W T5 Xenon Wedge Base lamp, glass with polished aluminum reflector and 30â€ of lead wire. Supplied with 7.75â€ W X 2.5â€ H X 3.75â€ Depth housing for ease of installation. This design is compatible with these transformers. Built from a die-cast aluminum construction and uses tempered glass and a polished aluminum faceplate. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Metallics. Finish: Matte Bronze