From p.j. salvage
P.J. Salvage Lounge Life Joggers
Relaxing is on the schedule when you are wearing the P.J. Salvage Lounge Life Joggers. Elastic waistband with adjustable self-tie drawstring. Soft elastic hem. Pull-on styling. 81% polyester, 14% rayon, 5% elastane. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 40 in Inseam: 32 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4). Please note that measurements may vary by size.