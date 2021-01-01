From umage
Lounge Around 3-Seat Platform Sofa by UMAGE - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (5550_5560-1_5560-2)
The Lounge Around 3-Seat Platform Sofa by UMAGE is versatile and flexible while still possessing enough modern style to serve as an eye-catching centerpiece. Comfortable and sturdy, this sofa is made out of solid American Oak, which means it will keep you relaxed and recharged for many years to come. Its slim, multi-functional design allows it to fit in a variety of large and small bedrooms or living rooms. Exquisite designs with a sustainable edge. That's the philosophy of Denmark-based lighting brand, UMAGE (previously Vita Copenhagen), founded in 2008. Keeping in mind a simplistic, modern aesthetic, UMAGE aims to be sustainable in their materials and processes: goose feathers that would otherwise go to waste are incorporated in luxury lamps and all products are flat-packed to reduce global footprint. Designed with a distinctly Scandinavian edge, UMAGE utilizes clean lines and muted colors in their table lamps, wall sconces, and pendants. Color: Wood Tones., Tags: Vita Copenhagen, Vita Lighting