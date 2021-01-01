Mojo Louisiana Tigers premium 2-Toned 21" Carry-On Hardcase in Yellow

The Premium Carry-On Hardcase spinner has 2-side colors to make this case disitinctive and highly visible. Iron corner covers provide protechtion to avoid damage. 360 degree spinner wheels provide exceptional maneuverability and smooth rolling in any direction. TSA combination lock provides extra protection. The 100% ABS construction absorbs impact. Fully lined interior features two main packaging compartments, zipper pocket and tie-down elastic straps to hold your clothes in place. Color: Yellow.