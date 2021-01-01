Louis Philippe Drawer Nightstand,Mid Century Modern Nightstand,Bedside Furniture & Accent End Table for Home,Bedroom Accessories，Dark Gree

Country : Vietnam Include : Nightstand * 1 Product Size : 21" x 15" x 24"H Seat Size : - Assembly Required : No Style : Traditional Romance : Bring casual elegance into your home with the Louis Phillipe bedroom collection. This two drawers nightstand offers any bedroom a sophisticated look. Finished in a classic finish with metal hardware, the simple moldings and luxurious pull handles add subtle style and appealing detail to each piece. Product Details : 2 Drw : Drawer: GLIDE Center Metal (Kenlin, 2/3 Ext), DT French Back Only, Hdw: Metal Handle : NO Hidden Drw, NO Felt-Lined : Drawer Size: Inner 11" x 12" x 4"H Color : Dark Gray Materials : Wood (Solid Pine), Wood Veneer (Gum), MDF, PB Storage : Storage: 2 Drawers Storage & Clearance Dimensions : Drawer Size: Inner 11" x 12" x 4"H NW CTN (LBS) : 28 Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) :