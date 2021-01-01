From kelly clarkson home
Lou 79.04" H x 38" W Standard Bookcase
Perfect for your living room, bedroom, or home office, this bookcase has five shelves with plenty of room for books, plants, vases, and more. It’s made from engineered wood, and showcases a clean-lined frame that’s capped with molding up top and on its base for traditional appeal. This bookcase is finished in a neutral white hue, so it blends in with aesthetics from French country to transitional. Full assembly is required for this design. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson.