From alder & ore
Lou Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Alder & Ore - Color: Gold - Finish: Brass - (SHM1747205)
The Lou Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Alder & Ore brings artful allure to any interior setting. The classic drum-shaped shade is highlighted with curvilinear geometric metalwork that enhances its visual appeal. The frame and the round ceiling canopy are made from metal, and the shade is made from fabric. The light source housed within the shade produces diffused, soft glow that brightens the surroundings and creates a welcoming look. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Drum. Color: Gold. Finish: Natural Brass