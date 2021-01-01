Self Tanning Lotion by Luna Bronze at Free People, Self Tanning, One Size

Advertisement
*Luna Bronze* Natural, organic self-tan lotion enriched with hydrating & replenishing ingredients that work together to give you smooth skin while you gain a flawless sunless tan that deepens in less than 6 hours. Certified Vegan. Use in conjunction with Luna Bronze 'Glow' daily moisturizer to maintain and extend your tan. Scent: Lemon Myrtle, Orange Blossom & Mandarin * 150 mL* *How to Use:* Apply evenly to clean, dry, exfoliated skin using your hands or a tanning mitt. Wash hands thoroughly with soap afterwards. Allow to fully absorb before dressing or coming into contact with fabrics. For optimal results, allow tan to develop over 6 hour period before rinsing. Maintain and extend your sunless tan the next day by applying Luna Bronze 'Glow' gradual tanning moisturizer* Ingredients: Aloe barbadensis (Organic Aloe vera) leaf juice, Cocos nucifera (Organic Coconut) oil, Caramel, Dihydroxyacetone (100% Natural DHA), Glycerin, Cetearyl alcohol, Stearic acid, Caprylic/Capric triglyceride, Ceteareth-20, Lycium barbarum (Organic Goji berry) fruit extract, Rosa eglanteria (Organic Rosehip) seed oil, Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) seed oil, Triticum Aestivum (wheat) Germ Oil, Saccharomyces ferment, Citrus Reticulata (Organic Mandarin red) Peel Oil, Backhousia Citriodora (Lemon myrtle) Leaf Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Carrageenan, Sodium hydroxide