Lota Mid Back Office Chair Black - HON

Lota mesh back task seating from HON has all the features expected from a quality office chair, and a few that are unexpected. Lota is equipped with an intuitive weight-activated tilt that uses body weight as the tension control. It eliminates the need for confusing chair adjustment such as levers or paddles. As you recline, your lower back support remains constant throughout the range of motion. Counterbalance tilt also makes Lota ideal for conference rooms where people of all shapes and sizes can easily get comfortable. In addition, Lota offers three-way pivoting arms that support your shoulders, elbows and forearms in virtually any position, and a cooling mesh back that looks contemporary and feels great. The matching side chair can be stacked up to four high, making it ideal for multi-purpose or training rooms. The visual design is remarkably upscale, and the price is surprisingly approachable.