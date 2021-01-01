Loss of Loved One Pink Aunt Breast Cancer Awareness Graphic Premium T-Shirt

Heaven needed a hero God chose mine In memory of my Aunt breast cancer awareness heart graphic with messages slogans & sayings on it to raise awareness support for family friends to say sorry for your loss & your condolences for someone grieving. Cute trendy breast cancer print design with wings pink ribbon clothing apparel products gifts & accessories with phrases faith hope love support to wear pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness month for a special relative as a memorial keepsake item. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.