Purple Loss of Grandma Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Wings Premium T-Shirt

I wear purple in memory of my Grandma pancreatic cancer awareness graphic print design clothing products things & accessories with wings from guardian angel with sayings messages on it uplifting & healing to relatives grieving loss of a loved one. Heart wings with a purple ribbon with phrases to memorialize family who passed away of pancreatic cancer. Wear purple in November for Pancreatic cancer awareness month with this matching outfit for special family. Give to a friend as a sympathy grief gift. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.