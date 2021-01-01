From noble house
Noble House Loris Upholstered Button Tufted Loveseat with Nailhead Trim, Cognac Brown and Espresso
Advertisement
Grace your home with refinement and comfort with a single addition. This classic loveseat is the ideal addition to any interior space with its traditional design and elegant elements such as beautifully turned legs and outstanding Greek key arms. Featuring smooth upholstery, this loveseat stands as a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your living room, creating an open, clean space. Finished with a gorgeous nailhead trim and lovely button-tufted stitching, our loveseat provides a sophisticated touch to any room.CHANNEL STITCHING: The channel stitching in the backrest offers an extra touch of sophistication that provides a smooth design. The straight stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort.NAILHEAD ACCENTS: This loveseat spares no expense when it comes to its finishing details. Expertly styled, this piece has tasteful nailhead accents bordering the armrests. Each nailhead is individually applied for a beautiful, hand-crafted touch.UPHOLSTERED: Our loveseat is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as a plush seating for extra comfort.BIRCH WOOD LEGS: This loveseat is supported by beautifully turned birch wood legs which offer an attractive look and durable structure. Its fine grain takes stains well, giving this piece a gorgeous finish.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This loveseat is 61.00” W x 31.75” D x 25.50” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming loveseat.