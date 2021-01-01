From brochu walker
Brochu Walker Lori Off the Shoulder Sweater in Baby Blue. - size S (also in XS)
Advertisement
Brochu Walker Lori Off the Shoulder Sweater in Baby Blue. - size S (also in XS) Brochu Walker Lori Off the Shoulder Sweater in Baby Blue. - size S (also in XS) 100% cashmere. Made in China. Dry clean only. Off shoulder styling. Rib trim. BROC-WK44. LUX3016. Brochu Walker is The New American Minimalism - Conscious luxury with European flair. Its understated, rich nature is the ultimate luxury and its attention to detail is thoughtful, deliberate and discreet. The effortless collection is defined by a quality over quantity, less is always more mindset, giving way to refined, alluring pieces that are personal, yet have a definitive character.