Steve Silver Lorenza 48 in. Distressed Acacia/Nickel Large Rectangle Wood Coffee Table, Distressed Acacia/ Nickel Finished Base

Modern, rustic styling is the essence of the Lorenza Occasional Collection. Distressed solid wood acacia tops feature a striking herringbone pattern contrasted by the vintage nickel finish of the steel base. Adding to the impressive look of the Lorenza Cocktail Table is the unique double top design. Give your guests something to talk about with the addition of this dynamic collection to your home. Also available in this collection are the end table and sofa table purchase separately. Your purchase includes one cocktail table. Color: Distressed Acacia/ Nickel Finished Base.