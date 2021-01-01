From l'or al paris
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation, Cocoa, 1 fl; oz.
Infallible Pro Glow Foundation With Spf: Lightweight and creamy, this long lasting medium-coverage foundation goes on smooth and finishes with a glow that lasts; The hydrating foundation with SPF is ideal for normal to dry skin Infallible Face Makeup: Everything from the Infallible foundations, contour kits, and powders are professionally formulated for an expert look that lasts for hours on end, so you get color, definition and coverage that lasts The Foundation Of Your Look: From BB creams to blush, L'Oréal face makeup has everything you need for a smooth, even finish; Highlight to illuminate your look, use concealer to hide imperfections or apply contouring makeup for enhanced, defined features Because You're Worth It: L'Oréal Paris helps you create the look you want with our full line of makeup including foundations, concealers, highlighter makeup, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and much more Perfect To Pair With: Try with our Infallible Pro Glow Face Primer to prepare, perfect and illuminate while it hydrates skin for better makeup application