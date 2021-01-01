68" Loop Accent Floor Lamp Amber Glass Bronze - StyleCraft

Accent your home décor with the 68" Loop Accent Floor Lamp Bronze Amber Glass from the Signature Collection from StyleCraft Home Collection. This metal and glass floor lamp uses simplicity to give it an elegant profile. Bring a charming presence into the room with this bronze floor lamp. The two amber glass shades cast a warm candle-like glow and are mounted to a sturdy metal base.This piece exemplifies superior product design and great styling at an unbeatable price. It will pair well with modern styling and is sure to be a conversation piece. Regardless if you put it in the bedroom or family room, this lamp stands out. Suitable for residential use in a dry location. This modern floor lamp is UL listed in compliance with the nationally recognized safety standards.