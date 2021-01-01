2'4"x9' Runner Loomed Floral Rug Light Gray - Safavieh

The Seraphine Collection features brilliantly colored, art-inspired area rugs. The array of Art Deco graphics, blooming florals, and polished damasks of Seraphine radiate vivid hues from a soft, texture-rich pile. To create the texture of fine European and Oriental carpets Seraphine rugs are power loomed of enhanced polypropylene. Contemporary styling and supple synthetic yarns make these striking floor coverings a superb choice for the living room, family room, den or bedroom. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Size: 2'4"X9' RUNNER.