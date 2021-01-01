From astoria grand
Lonsdale Paisley 24 Piece Comforter Set
Advertisement
Completely transform your bedroom with this Lonsdale Room 24 Piece Comforter Set. The jacquard comforter and shams flaunt a chain-link design in rich black and gold hues that create an elegant contrast. Coordinating black Euro shams and a solid black bed skirt with a drop complement the top of the bed with a bold touch. Four decorative pillows with hypoallergenic filling and embroidered details provide the finishing touches to the jacquard bedding set. A complete microfiber sheet set, including a fitted sheet that fits up to a 16-inch mattress depth, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, adds a super soft touch to your bed. Also included are four window curtains with four tiebacks and two valances that coordinate with the jacquard bedding set to complete your bedroom décor. Luxurious and elegant, this set provides everything you need to redecorate your bedroom. Size: Queen Comforter + 23 Additional Pieces