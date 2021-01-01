From new balance x staud
New Balance X Staud Longsleeve Crop T-Shirt in Bordeaux Bandier
Advertisement
NB DRY fast-drying technology wicks moisture away from your body to help you work out with ease Poly knit fabric has a flexible fit and comfortable feel Fitted silhouette designed to feel snug at the chest and waist and allow for a full range of motion without excess fabric Mock neckline with hidden zip at back for ease of wear Long sleeves Soft inner bra construction provides comfortable support '90s-inspired colors and premium New Balance branding for a sporty look 71% recycled polyester, 29% spandex Runs true to size Model is 5'10" and wearing size small New Balance X Staud Longsleeve Crop T-Shirt in Bordeaux Bandier