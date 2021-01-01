Longkesh 2 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand in Antique Mocha

This 2-drawer nightstand offers clean lines, storage, and style in one low-profile package. It's made from solid pine wood with an antique mocha finish. The wood's natural grain color variation shines through the finish for a cool-casual look. And with two drawers, there's ample space to store your bedtime necessities up top as well as keep other essentials organized and out of sight. We especially love the tapered feet and slender bar pulls, which add a subtle mid-century touch. Plus? The hardware is removable, so you can create a minimalist look or swap out the hardware with your favorite styles. Bonus: It arrives fully assembled and backed by a 1-year warranty.