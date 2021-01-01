Longitude LED Vanity Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Chrome - (VL61224-CH)

The Longitude LED Vanity Light by Kuzco Lighting is a simplistic and modern addition to the bathroom. With a minimal silhouette, an extruded rounded diffuser surrounds the LED source, creating clean lines. Completing the crisp outline, the acrylic diffuser is held into the frame at the ends by two thick end caps and diffuses a gentle light. Versatile, this fixture can be installed horizontally or vertically and without the square backplate for smaller junction boxes as a sleek addition to the bathroom. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome