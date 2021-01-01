JoosTricot Long Sleeve Mini Polo Dress in Dark Green 56% cotton 20% recycled lycra 16% nylon 8% silk. Made in China. Machine wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling with partial front button closure. Point collar. Midweight rib knit fabric. JOOF-WD22. JTFW21_MINIPO1504. About the designer: JoosTricot is a new line of fitted knitwear by writer and stylist Natalie Joos. Joos conceived the line out of a personal need for simple, feminine, fitted sweaters in many different colors and patterns. JoosTricot knitwear is designed to be worn year round, with no ties to the seasonal circuit. With a glove-like fit and exceptionally soft materials, JoosTricot knitwear lifts and smooths for a polished look with an effortless feel.