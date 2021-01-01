From balmain
Balmain Long-Sleeve Houndstooth Knit Dress
A high neckline meets the structured shoulder of this long-sleeve dress rendered in an chic houndstooth knit to complete the look. Mockneck Long sleeves Exposed back zip closure Viscose/polyamide/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 36" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 1945, founder Pierre Balmain made his well-received debut of opulent, ultra-feminine designs. Known today for its iconic blazers, impeccably constructed dresses and signature fragrances, the brand continues its dedication to masterful tailoring and elegance under the helm of Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. Designer Rtw - Balmain > Balmain > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balmain. Color: Rose Pale. Size: 8.