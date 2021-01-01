Bring essential style to your wardrobe with this Majestic Filatures Long Sleeve Flat Edge V-Neck Tee. Soft Touch Fabric : â¢ Luxurious hand doubles as a second skin. â¢ Superwashed yarns are pre-washed to avoid pilling. â¢ Durable design will not lose shape. â¢ Designed with cool and smooth hand. â¢ Colorfast fabric offers technology to avoid odor from perspiration. Features a V-neckline, long sleeves, and a straight hem. 94% viscose, 6% elastane. Machine wash cold and hang dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Chest Measurement: 33 in Sleeve Length: 31 in Product measurements were taken using size 2 (US Women's 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.