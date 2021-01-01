Chloe Long Sleeve Cardigan in Beige Self: 72% wool 28% cashmereTrim Fabric: 100% silk. Made in China. Dry clean only. Front button closures. Silk trim detail at sleeves. Front embroidered logo detail. Ribbed trims. CLOE-WK92. CHC21AMC10685. About the designer: Chloé was founded in 1952 by Egyptian-born Parisian Gaby Aghion in a bid to provide an alternative to couture. Today, it is headed by French designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi. Beautifully executed pieces with a retro-tinged sensibility are the cornerstone of the house – think sharp tailoring, leather separates and relaxed dresses.