Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Alligator Turtle Dress in Black. - size L (also in XL, XS) Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Alligator Turtle Dress in Black. - size L (also in XL, XS) 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure. Turtleneck design and thumbhole detailsDiamond cut-outs along sides and sleeves. Lightweight stretch-fit fabric. NKAM-WD293. KK3213PL240001. The first designer to receive a plaque on New York's 7th Avenue, she is credited with inventing the sleeping bag coat, the silk parachute look, high heeled sneakers, and the popular packable, multi-use poly jersey. Let Norma Kamali show you the way.