LITTON LANE Long Rectangular Boho Style White & Natural Wood Jewelry Box with Legs, 3 Drawers, Mandala Designs & Decorative Bull Sku, Light Brown & White

This rectangular wood jewelry box with legs has a mid-century modern style with detailed eclectic mandala patterns painted in white over two of the light natural wood drawers with metallic gold round handles. Complementing other boho chic or eclectic bedroom decor, even more funky style is added with a decorative hand-painted bull skull handle on the center drawer. The large bull skull handle features gold horns and an orange flower over the center of its forehead. The neutral tones will work beautifully with bold, bright colors or softer tones and patterns, alike. Color: Light Brown & White.