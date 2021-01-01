From calvin klein
Calvin Klein Long Jacket w/ PU Tie Belt
Get the job done with the Calvin Klein Long Jacket w/ PU Tie Belt. This fashionable long jacket can take you from work to the town with a cinch of the belt. Folded dress-shirt like collar. Seven button front closure. Attached polyurethane belt at the side seams. Long sleeves with button closures at the cuffs. Straight hemline. Unlined, 88% polyester, 12% spandex. â¢ Trim face: 100% polyurethane. â¢ Trim backing: 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported.