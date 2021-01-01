Well Woven London Planetary Multi 4 ft. x 5 ft. Modern Stardust Art Outerspace Area Rug, Multi-Colored

The Well Woven London Collection 4 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug is a great option if you are looking to upgrade the furnishing of your home. This rug has a modern style, providing your room a gorgeous statement piece. It has a stain-resistant construction and antimicrobial materials. It is multi-colored, so you can vividly decorate your floor with lots of colors. This rug has an abstract motif, delivering a unique charm with its multidimensional design. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, which will efficiently resist fading over time. With a plush pile, this loomed rug will give a luxe feel to your flooring.