From bruck lighting
London Pendant Light by Bruck Lighting - Color: Orange - Finish: Chrome - (LE26/825/CH/PPBK)
Advertisement
Bruck Lighting's stunning glass shades are hand-blown in various locations across the globe, by highly experienced artisans that are gifted in their craft. Since each piece is created entirely by hand, there will be slight differences from glass to glass. Like fine art, every piece is exclusive and magnificent. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Orange. Finish: Chrome