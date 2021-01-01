London - City Postcard Sculpture

Advertisement
Tucked away in a scrapbook or hidden beneath a magnet on the fridge, a postcard can never quite evoke the feeling of exploring our favorite cities. Makers Ann and JJ Strong create one-of-a-kind souvenir alternatives for travel bug bite sufferers and homesick urbanites. With some lumber and a laser cutter, this mother-and-son team pays tribute to 11 memorable metropolises by re-creating iconic skylines and landmarks as three-dimensional wooden sculptures. Place on a nightstand or display it proudly on a shelf, and you're never far from your hometown or adopted city. Made in Rhode Island.