Lonan 7 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set

Looking to create an on-trend dining ensemble, but don't know where to start? Sometimes putting together a cohesive look out of many different pieces just isn't worth the pain: try adding a set like this! Perfect for rustic-inspired style in your dining room, this seven piece set includes a table and six chairs, all crafted from solid wood. The table features metal sled legs, and an irregularly shaped surface with a wood grain finish for an eye-catching look in your dining room. The chairs feature matching finishes, and showcase a clean-lined design with a ladder back for an understated look.