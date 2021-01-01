Loloi ll HX-01 Hendrix Collection Moroccan Shag Area Rug, 5'-0" x 7'-6", Ivory/Multi

Advertisement
The Hendrix shag features an artful expression of wild and colorful style Tufted in China of polyester, the timeless Moroccan patterns are infused with a spectrum of colors for a look that’s sure to be the center of the room and the conversation A variety of bright colors and ivory background offer many décor options Rug pad not included but highly recommended. Please purchase padding for added comfort, rug longevity and floor protection Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean sponge or cloth. Professional cleaning recommended. Appropriate rug pad is highly recommended on all surfaces to prevent slipping, add cushion, and improve durability. For vacuuming, use a vacuum cleaner without a beater bar or one where you can set the bar to the highest pile setting. If your vacuum has variable power settings, set on low. Vacuum full length of the rug, turn and repeat to the next area, rather than back and forth motion. .