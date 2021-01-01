Lolita 5 - Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant

This 5-light linear pendant is ideal over your kitchen island and adds dimension and some glam style to your space. The outer frame features a laser-cut metal pattern in a burnished brass finish that contrasts with the pale cream inner shade. This shade is made from a linen blend and tempers the light from five 60W bulbs (sold separately). This pendant hangs with a height-adjustable downrod from a round canopy that's compatible with sloped ceilings. It's also compatible with dimmer switches, so you're able to control the amount of ambient light you want depending on the mood and time of day.