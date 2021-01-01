Lola Table Lamp by LZF - Color: Beige - Finish: Black - (LOLA MM BK UL 22)

Advertisement
The Lola Table Lamp by LZF was designed by Ray Power to really push the decorative and functional limits of wood veneer in a lighting design. For countless hours, he experimented with different prototypes and drawings to come up with a new and unique Wood Veneer shade. Finally, the Lola design fell into place. Numerous slices of wood veneer fit together like a 3-D puzzle to create the shade; its deep texture and intricacy become only more dramatic when the light is turned on. Atop a simple Metal base, the shade remains forever the star: sassy, sexy and pleasingly piquant. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Beige. Finish: Matte Black