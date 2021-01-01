From magnussen

Lola Bay Seagull White Cal King Arched Storage Panel Bed

$1,745.65
In stock
Description

Part of Lola Bay Collection from Magnussen HomeCrafted from cathedral white oak veneer and hardwood solidsSeagull white finishIncludes slat rollOptional nighstandBed is available in Queen King & cal King sizes.Create a space where relaxation reigns with the Lola Bay California Bed . Transitional by nature, California Bed offers clean lines and paneled details brought to life with a Sea Gull White finish.The Lola Bay California Bed has a fresh coastal feel, but can also be styled to look cottage, farmhouse or traditional. Whether you dress it up or down, this distinctive California Bed furnishings has endless charm.

