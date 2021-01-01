Lola Bay Seagull White Cal King Arched Storage Panel Bed

Part of Lola Bay Collection from Magnussen HomeCrafted from cathedral white oak veneer and hardwood solidsSeagull white finishIncludes slat rollOptional nighstandBed is available in Queen King & cal King sizes.Create a space where relaxation reigns with the Lola Bay California Bed . Transitional by nature, California Bed offers clean lines and paneled details brought to life with a Sea Gull White finish.The Lola Bay California Bed has a fresh coastal feel, but can also be styled to look cottage, farmhouse or traditional. Whether you dress it up or down, this distinctive California Bed furnishings has endless charm.