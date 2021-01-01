Eglo Loke Track Light - Color: Clear - Size: 4 light

Splash your indoor work or living spaces with powerful pools of light from the Loke Track Light by Eglo. A clever contemporary fixture that steps down and out from a smaller square ceiling mount as a smooth mix of aluminum and steel, the Loke tucks four posable halogen lights inside bays carved out of its housing. This fixture also damp-rated and durable, is just the thing for casting ambient warmth around a foyer or when shining more focused pools of task light around a bathroom or kitchen. Shape: Square. Color: Clear. Finish: Brushed Aluminum and Black