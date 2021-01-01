Empire State NY Co Loisaida Nuyorican Puerto Rican NY New York US License Plate Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Makes the perfect present for current and former hispanic heritage residents from the lower east side. There's something special about people from this city. Features a graphic of the current NY license plate with the words Loisaida on it. Make your favorite five boroughs resident smile with this special item. Click on Empire State NY Co to view the entire collection 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only