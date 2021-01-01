Ove Decors Lois VI 6-Light LED Chandelier with Clear Glass and Brushed Nickel Finish, Bulbs Included

Polished minimalism shines in the Lois VI 6-light rectangular linear chandelier by OVE Decors. With its modern clear glass conical upright shades and brushed nickel finished fittings, the Lois adds a simple and serene touch to any room. Six vintage inspired warm white exposed filament Energy Star certified LED bulbs are fully dimmable for perfect task lighting over your kitchen island or inviting ambiance in your dining room. Transitional contemporary 6-light rectangular chandelierBrushed nickel finish6 clear glass conical upright shades6 ST58 LED bulb3000 KTotal wattage: 36 WLumens: 2700 lmDimmableES certified bulbs