From wac lighting
Logos 23W LED Line Voltage Track Head by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Black - (L-LED23E-27-WT)
Advertisement
Defined as sound logic, reasoning, and the rational principle governing the universe, the Logos 23W LED Line Voltage Track Head from WAC Lighting is the ultimate pragmatic lighting solution for upscale retail and other commercial applications. The fixture is constructed from die-cast aluminum construction with powder-coated paint and a front lens assembly. It features a lens assembly for easy in field change out of beam angle that only requires a single tool. Free of projected heat and UV and IR radiation, Logos 23W LED Line Voltage Track Head is a distinctive track luminaire, purposefully designed with a modern, rectangular and well-balanced form. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: White