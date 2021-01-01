From balmain
Balmain Logo Triangle 2-Piece Bikini Set
This triangle bikini set features a graphic logo design and branded hardware details. Polyamide/elastane. Hand wash. Made in Italy. TOP Triangle cups Tie neck and back BOTTOM Side ties SIZE & FIT Model measurements: 6'1" tall, 37" bust, 30.5" waist, 37" hips Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 1945, founder Pierre Balmain made his well-received debut of opulent, ultra-feminine designs. Known today for its iconic blazers, impeccably constructed dresses and signature fragrances, the brand continues its dedication to masterful tailoring and elegance under the helm of Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. Outerwear And Swimwear - Designer Swimwear > Balmain > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balmain. Color: Grey Lime. Size: 2.