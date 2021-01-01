From fendi
Fendi Logo Silk Dress
Advertisement
Silk dress with allover logo print and draped ruffle detailing at front. V-neck Long sleeves with split barrel cuffs Goldtone cufflinks Pullover style Lining: 100% silk 100% silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND The epitome of elegance and fine craftsmanship, Fendi was founded in 1925 in Rome by Adele and Edoardo Fendi. Today, the founders' granddaughter and Creative Director, Silvia Venturini Fendi, continues the house's emphasis on quality, tradition, experimentation and creativity. Advanced European - Fendi > Fendi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Fendi. Color: Taboo. Size: 4.