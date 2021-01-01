From maison margiela
Maison Margiela Logo Elbow-Patch Wool Cardigan
This luxurious wool cardigan features polished tortoise shell buttons and tonal elbow patches. It is accented at the chest with embroidered logo detailing. Shawl collar V-neck Long sleeves Front button close Tonal elbow patches Rib-knit trim Finished with the Maisons four white stitches at the label Wool Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 30" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Maison Margiela > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Maison Margiela. Color: Sand. Size: XL.