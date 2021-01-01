From tob by thomas obrien
Logan Floor Lamp by TOB by Thomas OBrien - Color: Black - Finish: Iron - (TT1042AI1)
The Logan Floor Lamp by TOB by Thomas OBrien balances strong lines and elegant curves in a traditional silhouette. A strong Steel body is complimented with boldly finished texture details and subtly curved feet. Evenly diffusing light, a crisp and slightly tapered White Linen shade sits at the top of this fixture. Simple, but certainly not boring, this lamp is perfect standing alone or as an additional layer of lighting in a variety of rooms. TOB by Thomas OBrien is the latest lighting collection from OBrien, a collaboration with Generation Lighting brand. The lighting designs benefit from OBriens knack for blending styles that range from antique to industrial to modern. Lending to an overall aesthetic that is warm yet modern. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Black. Finish: Aged Iron