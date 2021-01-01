Logan Drive Loveseat - Dark Green Velvet - Small Space Modern Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

The Logan Drive Loveseat is the easiest way to add a touch of vintage glamour to your living space. The solid wood base and button-tufted back cushions will look just stunning in your living room and because Apt2B thinks of just about everything, this couch was designed specifically for apartment living - so it's not too big, it's not too small - it's just right. Relax on the soft cushions and kick your feet up after a day at the office. Enjoy your choice of fabrics and browse all of our different colors. Whether you want to stick to a classic shade or you crave something bright and vivid, we've got it. The Logan Drive Loveseat comes with a lifetime warranty. Add a bit of vintage glamour to your space with the Logan Drive. A solid wood base and button tufted back cushions take this modern shape to an elevated level. The ultimate show piece for your stylish room.